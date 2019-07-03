Deportivo Alaves congratulate Mubarak Wakaso after MVP performance for Ghana

Spanish club Deportivo Alaves have congratulated their Ghanaian midfielder for his Man of the Match performance against Guinea-Bissau.

The midfielder impressed in the game as Ghana won 2-0 to progress to the last 16 of the competition, where they face Tunisia.

Wakaso worked tirelessly and was named by CAF's technical team for the game as the Man of the Match.

"Ghana's victory with Mubarak Wakaso as the MVP," the club tweeted with an emoji of the word TOP.

The 28-year old has played full duration in all three games for Ghana at the Nations Cup, a key player for coach Kwesi Appiah.

The ex-Villareal midfielder is Ghana's fourth highest scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations history with 5 goals.

He had an exceptional tournament in South Africa, 201, where he scored three times as Ghana reach the semifinals.

His future at Deportivo Alaves is yet to be determined despite having two years left on his current deal.

✅ VICTORIA de Ghana con @WakasoBobby como MVP del encuentro 🔝🏅 https://t.co/N1JSCR0Ycr — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) July 2, 2019

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin