Spanish side Deportivo Alaves have confirmed that Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi will miss the La Liga clash against Getafe on Thursday after picking up an injury in training.

The striker underwent medical examination during the week and it was declared that he will be out for some days.

The injury, however is not too serious but the player won't be fit for the clash against Getafe on Thursday night.

The club posted on their website," Deportivo Alavés player Patrick Twumasi has suffered a grade 1 sprained ankle in his left leg, according to IMQ , the official medical insurer of the Baskonia-Alavés Group."