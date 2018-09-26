"The albiazul footballer will undergo a conservative treatment and his evolution will be seen every day." 

Patrick Twumasi joined Alaves from Kazakhstani side Astana in the summer after five incredible years, where he won several accolades with the club.

However, the 24 year old is yet to hit the ground running in Spain.

Twumasi is expected to recover for the game against Levante on Sunday.

 