Deportivo Alaves have key player Mubarak Wakaso suspended for Valencia trip

Deportivo Alaves will miss the services of key midfielder Mubarak Wakaso for their trip to Valencia due to yellow-card related suspension.

The Ghana international has accumulated five yellow cards and will have to serve a one-match ban.

Wakaso has been a firm staple of this season's Alaves side and has started in the seven league games so far.

He his the second player with the most minutes (585) after Rodrigo Ely.

The only minutes Wakaso missed was when he was substituted in the derby against Real Sociedad.