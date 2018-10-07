Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso on cloud nine after victory over Real Madrid

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is very excited following his side, Deportivo Alaves, incredible 1-0 win over European champions Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Veteran midfielder Manu Garcia headed home after the ball hit crossbar following a corner in the fifth minute of added time to send the raucous home crowd into ecstasy as Alaves climbed to third in the standings.

Wakaso lasted 74 minutes as he was replaced by the goalscorer, Manu Garcia.

He took to Twitter to celebrate the win: Yessss +3 great team work and thanks for the wonderful support from the fans # alaves # WM22 # ALLAHISGREAT

The 28-year-old has been recalled into the Black Stars squad for the double-header 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone this month.