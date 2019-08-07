Deportivo Alaves want 3 million euros for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish top flight side Deportivo Alaves wants 3 million euros from rivals Getafe to allow Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso leave in the summer transfer window.
Getafe have expressed interest in the swashbuckling midfielder but are yet to make an official bid for the Ghanaian.
Following interest for the midfielder, Alaves, who have stated Wakaso remains an important player for the club are being forced to let the 29-year old leave with reports he is not in the plan of new manager Asier Geratino.
Getafe manager Jose Bordalás is a big fan of Wakaso, a player he worked with during his time with Elche.
Wakaso has been on the radar of several clubs in Spain and abroad following the departure of Abelarado Fernandez from Deportivo Alaves.
Mubarak Wakaso had an outstanding Nations Cup with the Black Stars despite their early exit from the tournament.
Should Getafe pay the 3 million Euros asking price, Wakaso will making his sixth move in Spain after featuring for the Villareal, Espanyol, Granada, Elche and Alaves.