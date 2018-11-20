Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew supports World Children's Day celebration with UNICEF

Deputy captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has joined in the celebrations of World Children's Day with UNICEF.

The Fenerbache midfielder showed his support for the protection of Children's right, when he posted on Twitter, celebrating the day.

He posted,"I support children’s rights with UNICEF on November 20 World Children’s Day. You, too, share your message with the hashtags # GoBlue # DünyaÇocukGünü."

Children's Day is a day recognised to celebrate children and it is marked every 20th of November. The day is celebrated on various dates in different countries.

Children's Day has been celebrated nationally since 1923 with the government and the newspapers of the time declaring it a day for the children.

This year several celebrities joined the campaign including Ghanaian rapper Manifest and many across the globe.