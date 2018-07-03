Deputy Black Stars Coach Ibrahim Tanko disappointed by Africa's showing at the World Cup

Assistant Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed disappointment in the performance of Africa's representation at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

No African team progressed to the knockout phase of the global showpiece for the first time since 1982, after Senegal were booted out of the competition following defeat to Colombia last week.

Even though the West Africans were tied on same points and goals with Japan, Senegal were eliminated on the fair play rules.

Nigeria failed to also progress after succumbing to a late defeat to Argentina in the final group game, when Marcus Rojo's half volley in the 86th minute of the encounter sent the South Americans through.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia had all been eliminated after two rounds of games.

Following the disappointing performance of Africa at the mundial, Coach Ibrahim Tanko believes the continent needs to move away from the negatives of the competition.

“This is one of the worst for African countries because it has been a while that no African nation qualifies to the knock out stages. It is about time Africa do away with the negativity we go in this tournament with,” he said.

Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Egypt.