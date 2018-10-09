Deputy Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko justifies Asamoah Gyan call-up

Deputy coach of Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko says explained the reasons behind the call-up of Asamoah Gyan ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Gyan, 32, was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the Black Stars shocking 1-0 defeat to Kenya last month.

The former Al Ain marksman has returned to lead the team in the game against their West Africans counterparts when they two sides clash on October 11 at the Baba Sports Stadium.

However, a section of football pundits questioned the decision by coach Kwesi Appiah to include the team's all-time leading scorer due to his lack of game at club level.

According to Ibrahim Tanko, the team needed someone to motivate the camp following their poor showing against the Harambee Stars hence the decision to hand Gyan a call-up.

"Gyan is still our captain and a motivator and we need him in the team right now, that is why we called him" Tanko told Nhyira Power Sports.

All four teams in Group F are tied on three points apiece after two rounds of matches.