Deputy GFA General Secretary Alex Asante praises Asamoah Gyan's commitment to the Black Stars

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Alex Asante has lauded former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan for his level of commitment to the national team.

According to Mr Asante, Gyan is the most dedicated and committed player to have represented the Black Stars.

The GFA scribe revealed how Gyan sacrificed his health just to play for the Black Stars.

"Asamoah Gyan for me is the most committed player I have ever seen playing for the Black Stars," Mr Asante told Asempa FM.

"There was a game that Black Stars was supposed to play. Gyan trained with the team and after arriving at the team hotel, his knee suddenly got swollen and the entire players were surprised.

"Dr Baba was the team doctor at the time and he took Gyan to a room and we all could hear Gyan screaming and crying because the team doctors were trying to get him fit for the game and despite the pain, Gyan played the game even though he was not fit.

"Gyan's commitment and dedication to the national team is something that makes him and for me, he is the most committed player ever to play for the national team," he added.