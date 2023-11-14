Deputy NSA Chief responds to critics, defends role in collaboration with Ghana FA

Abdul Majeed Bawah, the Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has defended his stance amid calls for his dismissal following his assertion that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should inform the National Sports Authority (NSA) in advance of CAF-sanctioned stadium inspections.

This comes in the wake of CAF ruling out the Cape Coast stadium for use by Dreams FC and Medeama SC in their group phase games.

Bawah contends that those advocating for his and Professor Peter Twumasi’s immediate removal lack a proper understanding of their roles within the sports authority.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Bawah addressed the criticism, attributing it to a lack of research and an uninformed perspective exacerbated by the diverse nature of the media.

"If they understand the magnitude of our mandate and the resources available to us, people will not be calling for our dismissal. The sports media is so diverse, and few do proper research to understand what we do,” he stated.

Bawah emphasized that, while mistakes may occur, dismissal is not the appropriate solution. He called for collaboration with other bodies, highlighting the need for a better understanding of their responsibilities in the complex landscape of sports administration.