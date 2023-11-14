GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Deputy NSA Chief responds to critics, defends role in collaboration with Ghana FA

Published on: 14 November 2023
Deputy NSA Chief responds to critics, defends role in collaboration with Ghana FA

 

Abdul Majeed Bawah, the Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has defended his stance amid calls for his dismissal following his assertion that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should inform the National Sports Authority (NSA) in advance of CAF-sanctioned stadium inspections.

This comes in the wake of CAF ruling out the Cape Coast stadium for use by Dreams FC and Medeama SC in their group phase games.

Bawah contends that those advocating for his and Professor Peter Twumasi’s immediate removal lack a proper understanding of their roles within the sports authority.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Bawah addressed the criticism, attributing it to a lack of research and an uninformed perspective exacerbated by the diverse nature of the media.

"If they understand the magnitude of our mandate and the resources available to us, people will not be calling for our dismissal. The sports media is so diverse, and few do proper research to understand what we do,” he stated.

Bawah emphasized that, while mistakes may occur, dismissal is not the appropriate solution. He called for collaboration with other bodies, highlighting the need for a better understanding of their responsibilities in the complex landscape of sports administration.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more