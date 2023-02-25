Deputy Sports Minister discusses strategies to improve stadium attendance in Ghana

Deputy Sports Minister of Ghana Evans Bobie has called for the adoption of effective strategies to boost attendance at football matches in the country.

Speaking at the Sports Dialogue meeting organized by Asempa FM at the Accra Digital Centre, Bobie emphasized the need for stakeholders in the football industry to consider using technology to improve the matchday experience for fans, including providing free internet access at stadiums.

He also stressed the importance of effective communication through traditional and social media channels to inform supporters of what they should expect during and after matches.

Bobie called for improved safety and security measures at stadiums, with match organizers and the NSA working to ensure the safety of all supporters.

Additionally, he urged football team owners and administrators to be accountable to fans and make judicious use of gate proceeds.