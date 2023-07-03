Deputy Sports Minister impressed by Morocco's state-of-the-art football complex

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Evans Bobie recently embarked on an insightful visit to Morocco's renowned football facility, the King Mohammed VI Football Complex.

The conversation with the Minister shed light on the impressive features of the complex following Morocco's 5-1 victory over Ghana at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Spread across a vast 30-hectare piece of land, the national football centre underwent a renovation in 2019 at a cost of US $65 million. Established in 2009, the complex aimed to revolutionize the national sport in Morocco.

Among its notable attributes are eight FIFA-standard pitches, with one of them equipped with a cover to prevent rain disruption. The Minister praised the complex, noting the high quality of the artificial and natural playing surfaces.

During his tour, Minister Evans Bobie highlighted the advanced facilities at the complex, including a beach football field and a Sports and Performance Medicine Centre.

He expressed awe at the medical centre's capabilities, as the doctor showcased a machine used to assess leg alignment and potential injury risks.

The Minister learned that players with leg discrepancies can be assisted with customized boots containing specific objects to prevent injuries, showcasing the advanced nature of Morocco's approach to player welfare.

"The things we have seen, that complex alone has eight solid pitches, all FIFA standard. One of them is covered to prevent rain disruption, and it's a blend of artificial and natural turf of the highest grade," the Minister shared in an interview with Peace FM.

Regarding the artificial pitches, the Minister acknowledged that the technology employed in Ghana was outdated, while Morocco regularly updates their artificial surfaces with the latest advancements.

Additionally, he praised the complex's hybrid field, which seamlessly combines natural and artificial turf, as well as the presence of several natural pitches.

The visit to the King Mohammed VI Football Complex provided Minister Evans Bobie with valuable insights into Morocco's football infrastructure and player welfare initiatives. The advanced facilities and cutting-edge medical support showcased Morocco's commitment to staying at the forefront of football development.