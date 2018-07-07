Deputy Sports Minister to be reinstated on Monday - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo has cleared suspended Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide of all wrong doing following his role in the Commonwealth Games visa racketeering scandal which rocked the country.

Some 60 Ghanaians who posed as journalists were flagged and subsequently deported Australia after they were unable to produce concrete evidence to back their claim.

The Deputy Minister was asked to step aside for the role he played as head of the International Games Commission,a sub body set aside to co-ordinate all Ghana’s activities during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,Australia.

The case was referred to the National Security for investigations and subsequently led to the suspension of Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide, NSA Director-General Robert Sarfo-Mensah and NSA Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang.

The President, at the NPP’s 2018 National Delegates Conference announced that Hadzide is without blemish and will resume work on July 9 2018.

“I will lift his suspension on Monday and return him to office.

“I intend to maintain this approach during my entire tenure,” he stated.

The full report on the Visa Scandal itself was not mentioned by the President.