Deputy supporters' chief blames lack of commitment and quality players for Kotoko's struggles

Vice Chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC) of Asante Kotoko Benjamin Obeng Sekyere has attributed the club's struggles in the ongoing Gana Premier League to a lack of commitment and quality players.

The defending champions failed to win for a third consecutive time as they drew in the matchday 30 game against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

During the encounter, Solomon Safo-Taylor scored a well-taken goal for Kotoko in the fifth minute but was given away in the dying embers of the game. Gold Stars' perseverance paid off when former Hearts of Oak attacker Abednego Tetteh scored a stoppage-time equalizer.

The Porcupines lacked numbers as the low attendance issues persisted, and Obeng Sekyere ascribed it to the team's low quality, which is a key concern for supporters who want to see high-class players on the pitch.

“The problem is that our player’s attitudes are poor and on the day they seem not to be committed, Clearly, supporters will not be happy should we continue playing like this. Such performances turn more supporters away,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The quality of our team is low, supporters want to see quality players and I will advise that we must pay critical attention to our recruitment process in the coming season. Anything apart from that will drive more supporters away from attending our matches," he added.

Kotoko are still sixth on the table with four matches to end the season.