Derby County close in on Ghanaian-American forward Patrick Agyemang

English Championship side Derby County are closing in on a move to sign Ghanaian-American forward Patrick Agyemang in the summer transfer window.

The 24-yeat-old Charlotte FC attacker is enjoying an outstanding campaign in his second full season in the MLS, having netted six goals in the ongoing campaign.

Agyemang, who is currently in the USA camp for the Gold Cup, has scored five international goals in nine matches for the Red, White and Blue stripes.

His performances has seen him attract interest from several clubs in England with Derby County leading the race for his signature.

The Luton Town and Ipswich target is reported to have reached personal terms with the club but Charlotte FC are yet to accept an offer for their priced asset.

Meanwhile, Belgium giants KRC Genk are also considering a move for the lanky forward in the transfer window.

Agyemang was picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber for the 2025 All Star game, making him the first Charlotte Player to make the team.

However, a move in the summer could see him leave before the All Star game against Liga MX All Stars on July 23 in Austin.