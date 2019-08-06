Derby County fans react positively to news linking iconic Ghana captain Andre Ayew to club

Derby County fans have reacted positively to news linking Ghana captain Andre Ayew to the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported on Monday that manager Philip Cocu is eyeing a reunion with the 29-year-old having previously signed him on a season-long loan for Fenerbahce last summer.

The reports have sparked excitements among fans of the Championship side who have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their joy.

Derby wanting ayew. I'll drive him up myself and take a packet of crisps for him — Silent Bob (@its_walshyy) August 6, 2019

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is interested in bringing in Andre Ayew on loan. (Football Ghana) — Always Swans (@aIwaysswans) August 6, 2019

Please please please take him 🙏 pretty please — 1jack_beast (@1jack_beast) August 6, 2019

Derby want to sign Andre Ayew, can we just drop him off and Saturday? — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ashley_SCFC) August 6, 2019

I've already arranged to have his bags packed — Marc (@Cramordap) August 6, 2019

I've already arranged to have his bags packed — Marc (@Cramordap) August 6, 2019

I’d be well happy with Ayew joining Derby on loan, conditions will state not allowed to play against parent club..hopefully he hits a bit of form and take points off our rivals👍👍 — Jeff Wellington (@wellyhoot) August 6, 2019

Although Cocu was sacked after just four months in charge at Fenerbahce, Ayew impressed during his time with the Turkish side, who are keen to bring him back to the club.

It now seems however that the Canaries could face competition from their former manager, who is thought to have told his new employers to look to sign the player before the close of the summer transfer window on Thursday.