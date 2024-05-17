Derek Boateng applauds ‘fantastic’ Laryea Kingston's impact on Black Starlets

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng praises Laryea Kingston for his impressive work with the U-17 team, expressing confidence in his ability to continue guiding the team to success.

Kingston, appointed as the Black Starlets coach in April this year, has overseen a remarkable transformation within the team, with Ghana poised to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

The Black Starlets made a sensational start to the WAFU U-17 Championship at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Tuesday, securing a convincing 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

Boateng, who watched the game, couldn't help but heap praise on Kingston, stating, "We have a very fantastic coach in the person of Laryea Kingston. He is a top coach for me. He is really doing a great job, and I’m so happy for him. If he wins, we have all won. I’m happy he is doing a great job with the Black Starlets."

"Laryea came from that root, so I think he knows a lot about the games and tournaments like this. You can see the players are playing for him. Anytime he steps onto the touchline to relay information to the players, the game changes. Whenever players are ready to play for a coach, you have nothing to worry about. He doesn’t coach a lot because the guys know what to do already which is really good," Boateng added.

The Black Starlets' next match is against Benin, with a win or draw enough to secure qualification to the semi-finals of the WAFU tournament. However, the team aims to reach the final, which will guarantee qualification to the U-17 AFCON.