Derek Boateng supports Afena-Gyan's decision to decline Ghana U-23 invitation

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has defended Felix Afena-Gyan's decision to decline an invitation to join the Ghana U-23 team for their qualifier against Algeria.

Despite Afena-Gyan's refusal, the Black Meteors secured a place in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate with Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah playing a starring role.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko had earlier claimed that Afena-Gyan failed to show up for the tie because he was not ready. However, it has been suggested that the player's decision was influenced by his failure to make it onto the World Cup squad, despite playing a critical role in Ghana's matches against Nigeria.

"Ghanaians have not been fair to that boy, so I support his decision to decline an invitation. Football is no longer about going to the field and performing a lot of things that people don't care about and only blame players for not performing," Boateng said on Asempa FM.

"Because football is all about the brain, you can never perform if you don't have a good mindset. He was our best player in both of our games against Nigeria. Because we were playing one top, he was the player who was fighting four Nigerian defenders."

Boateng continued, "He tried everything, we qualified for the World Cup and they didn't invite him, and now they want him for under 23 and his management says he isn't ready."

Afena-Gyan's decision has sparked a debate among Ghanaians, with many people questioning the young player's attitude towards representing his country.

The midfielder has not made any official statement regarding his decision, but it is expected that he will feature for his club in their upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Ghana U-23 team will be looking to make a strong impression at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where they will face off against some of the best young players from across the continent.