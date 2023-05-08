Derek Boateng urges Ghana Football Association to prioritise youth development

Former Ghanaian international footballer Derek Boateng has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritise the development of youth football in the country.

Boateng believes that it would be beneficial for the highest governing football body in Ghana to shift its focus from the senior national team to grassroots football development.

In recent years, Ghana's juvenile football has been neglected, resulting in the failure of the country's youth national teams.

Boateng, therefore, believes that prioritising youth football will help to address this problem and lead to the development of future talent.

The former Fulham midfielder made these comments during an interview, where he stressed the importance of investing in the country's young talent.

“For me, it’s about time that the FA focused [on juvenile football] and left Black Stars alone. Let the Black Stars be and focus on grassroots football…” he said on Joy FM.

“When you go to the U17 and the kid is not doing well, you have a lot to talk to him about. You can advise him and bring him back to the game. You will have words of encouragement for him. Where is the care when it comes to grassroots football?

“There is nothing and they should say ‘We are bringing colts back and we will make our junior national teams good.”

Boateng, 40, made 47 appearances for Ghana and scored one goal.