German-Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn played a key role in Hannover 96's 4-0 victory over FC Zurich in a midseason friendly game.

The 24-year-old delivered an assist for the opening goal, which was scored by Sebastian Ernst after 12 minutes of play.

Hannover continued to dominate the game in the second half, with Phil Neumann extending their lead to 2-0 in the 54th minute thanks to an assist from Jannik Dehm. Enzo Leopold added a third goal for Hannover just two minutes later, solidifying their control over the game.

The scoring spree culminated in the 69th minute when Kolja Oudenne, who had provided the assist for the third goal, found the back of the net himself, sealing a convincing 4-0 win for Hannover 96.

Overall, Kohn has had a strong season for Hannover, featuring in 17 Bundesliga 2 games and contributing three goals and two assists.