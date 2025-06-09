Derrick Kohn transfer in doubt as Galatasaray rejects second Werder Bremen bid

Derrick Kohn’s future at SV Werder Bremen is hanging in the balance after Galatasaray turned down a second transfer bid for the left-back.

Kohn, who joined Bremen on loan for the 2024/25 season, had a bright start but lost momentum in the latter half of the campaign as competition within the squad grew.

Despite the dip in form, Bremen remain eager to keep the 26-year-old German-Ghanaian defender, who impressed early with his pace and energy on the flank. However, their efforts to secure him permanently have hit a wall.

An opening offer of â‚¬3 million plus add-ons was declined, prompting a second attempt reported to be around â‚¬3.5 million. That too has been rejected by Galatasaray, who are holding out for more.

The original purchase clause, set at â‚¬5.125 million in the loan agreement, is now off the table due to Bremen’s financial limitations.

Kohn’s performances suggest he could be a long-term asset, but unless the clubs reach a compromise soon, his time at Bremen may end before it truly begins.