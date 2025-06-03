Derrick Kohn’s future still uncertain after Werder Bremen rejects bid

Derrick Kohn’s situation continues to draw attention as Werder Bremen turned down a â‚¬3 million bid for the left-back, according to Turkish journalist Ertan SÃ¼zgÃ¼n via Deichstube.

Though Kohn was on loan from Galatasaray, the German side let their â‚¬5.125 million buy option lapse at the season’s end.

Despite that, Bremen didn’t bid farewell to the 26-year-old during their final home game, suggesting further discussions are in play. Kohn didn’t cement a regular spot during his time with the Bundesliga club, but with Horst Steffen stepping in as the new coach, there's still a chance for the defender to prove his worth.

Talks between Bremen and Galatasaray are ongoing, and while the Turkish champions remain firm on their valuation, the story isn’t over yet. SÃ¼zgÃ¼n notes that Kohn has caught the attention of other clubs, adding another layer of intrigue to the summer window.

With interest growing and negotiations in motion, Kohn’s next step is far from decided, but it’s clear he’s not short on suitors.