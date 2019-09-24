Derrick Luckassen broods over Anderlecht poor league form

Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Derrick Luckassen has whined over RSC Anderlecht’s disappointing start to the Belgian top-flight league, but is hoping they can find form soon.

The Purple and White lads are currently sitting 13th on the league standings with only five points after eight matches played so far.

Luckassen — who joined the club on a season-long loan from PSV Eindhoven this summer — could not believe how poor they have been under Vincent Kompany this term.

‘Trust the Process’ … We have been pushed through the throat for weeks, but apparently that also happens in Neerpede. “It was a difficult match”, he said after his side's 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

“After that quick equalizer, we came under too much pressure. Every time we won a duel, we lost the second or third ball. You can’t get out.”

“I really believe in the process. We are all doing well. We just have to start winning competitions.”

“I’m impressed. We do business on training that I’ve never seen before. We get tools that I didn’t even get at PSV.”

Luckassen made his full debut on Sunday in their 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge.