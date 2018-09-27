Derrick Luckassen marks debut for Hertha Berlin in win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen marked his debut for Hertha Berlin in their 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

The versatile guardsman joined the Old Lady on a season-long loan from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

He has been knocking on the door to make his bow for Pál Dárdai's side after weeks of intensive training.

The 23-year-old was thrown into the fray in the 87th minute for Ondrej Duda during the 4-2 win over Monchengladbach and performed admirably.

He is expected to churn out playing minutes as the season progresses.