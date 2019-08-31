GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 August 2019
Derrick Luckassen set to join Anderlecht on loan
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: Derrick Luckassen of Hertha BSC after the training at the Schenkendorfplatz on september 10, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Mathias Renner/City-Press via Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen is set to join Belgium giants Anderlecht on a season long loan before the summer window closes on September 2 according to reports

The PSV Eindhoven player has failed to impress coach Van Bommel thus his decision to look for more playing time elsewhere.

Anderlecht will have the opportunity to buy the player permanently should he impress after his loan move.

The 24-year old spent last season on loan at German side Hertha Berlin.

Luckassen struggled with injuries whiles on loan at Hertha Berlin but looks poised for the upcoming season.

 

 

