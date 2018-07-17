Derrick Sasraku faces sack at Aduana Stars after 'karate magician' is told not to turn up for training

Aduana Stars striker Derrick Sasraku has been sacked from the team's training ground due to poor attitude, Kumasi-based Sikka FM reported on Tuesday.

New coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has released the 24-year-old from training duties, who are now looking at the striker's contractual situation.

While Aduana Stars insist the bulky striker asked to be excused from duty after feeling dizzy, the Kumasi-based radio station insist he was axed from training by the Japanese-American trained coach for his lackadaisical attitude to training ahead of the side's CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Vita.

The claim cannot be independently verified by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Sasraku has carved a bad boy image after he 'knocked out' teammate Elvis Opoku in a shocking training brawl ahead of the side's CAF Champions League return leg against ES Setif in March this year.

The striker is returning to the side after serving suspension following the training ground bust-up but appears not to have turn a new leaf.

He still has few years to run on his contract but talks are under way to terminate that agreement prematurely, it has been claimed in the local media.

Sasraku has a violent history after he was banned one-year by the Ghana Football Association for beating up a referee.