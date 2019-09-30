Desist from Akonnor-Zachariassen comparison - Asante Kotoko scribe begs fans

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has called on their fans to stop comparing current coach Kjetil Zachariassen and Charles Akonnor following their failure to secure a ticket to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors’ aim of booking a place at this season’s CAF Champions League group stage was quashed after failing to losing 3-0 to Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

The Reds went into the return encounter against the Tunisian giants with a 2-0 advantage but goals from Mortadha Ben Ouanes and Karim Laaribi’s brace helped the Tunisians pick the sole ticket.

Several fans of the club have vented their frustrations on the tactics of coach Kjetil Zachariassen in the match with some claiming that former coach Charles Akonnor could have easily guided them through.

“CK Akunnor is not the head coach of Kotoko anymore .He is history so we should not start the CK argument now because it won’t wash. Let us accept the fact Kjetil is the new coach . Both coaches have won games and lost games,” Ansah told Happy FM.

“It was not a bad decision to appoint Kjetil Zachariassen to replace CK Akunnor. This is not time for us to crucify the coach or the players. CK was promoted to a new position and he refused to accept so he left. CK Akunnor wasn’t sack.”

“As a team, Kotoko lost yesterday so we shouldn’t start comparing CK and Kjetil Zachariassen because it will break the team up . Let’s leave both coaches to do their jobs.”

Management of Asante Kotoko appointed Zachariassen as their substantive coach to replace Akonnor in July.