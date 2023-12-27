Desmond Gyabeng eager to cement his position after impressive debut for Samartex

Samartex centre-back Desmond Gyabeng is enthusiastic about solidifying his place in the team after making a stellar debut last Sunday.

The defender, who transferred from Akosombo Kings Palace ahead of the league's commencement, showcased his skills in a convincing 3-0 victory against Karela United during the week 16 clash at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Gyabeng's top-notch performance not only contributed to the Timber giants' success but also left a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike.

Speaking about his debut, the defender expressed his joy and acknowledged the challenges and competition within the team that motivated him to work even harder.

“It was a wonderful feeling and a great experience. There are a lot of challenges and competition in the team, and that pushes me to work extra hard to get a place in the team. The feeling is high making my debut," Gyabeng shared.

The determined defender sees his debut as motivation to elevate his performance and is committed to putting in the hard work necessary to secure a permanent position in the team. Recognising the competition within the squad, Gyabeng stated, “I think this will motivate me to do more and cement my place in the team. I know the competition in the team, and I’m looking forward to working hard to maintain my place.”

Samartex are currently enjoying a stellar campaign and sits at the summit of the league table with 29 points after 16 games in the ongoing season.