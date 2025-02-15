Desmond Ofei targets U-20 World Cup qualification with Black Satellites ahead of U-20 AFCON

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei, is targeting qualifying for the U-20 World Cup ahead of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-20 team has been drawn with hosts Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and DR Congo.â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ The four teams will be joined by a representative from UNIFFAC 2.

Reacting to the draw, Offei expressed confidence in his team’s ability to succeed.

“I think we are in a very good position. If we prepare well, we have everything in our hands to go as far as we want,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenge of playing an extra match due to being in a five-team group but emphasised the importance of squad depth and rotation.

The tournament serves as a qualification to the 2025 World Cup in Uruguay.

“We had a similar situation in WAFU, but we just have to manage it well. Our focus remains qualification for the World Cup.”

The tournament will take place from April 26 to May 18, 2025, with the top four teams earning World Cup slots.