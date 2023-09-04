Desmond Offei promoted to Ghana U20 coach

The Ghana Football Association has promoted Desmond Offei to the position of head coach for the Black Satellites, the national under-20 football team.

Desmond Offei, a 35-year-old UEFA A (Level 4) Licensed Professional Football Coach, brings a wealth of coaching experience to his new role.

Offei has previously served as the U-18 Head Coach and U-21 coach at Royal Antwerp FC, as well as the Head Coach for Lokeren U-21 and Lusitano SAD. He is currently working at the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association, where he has been the head of high performance.

Over the past 9 months, Desmond Offei has been working as an assistant coach alongside former coach Samuel Boadu. He has also gained coaching and scouting experience in various countries, including Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

Desmond Offei will be supported by a coaching team that includes former Ghanaian football star Nii Ordartey Lamptey and Heart of Lions coach Salifu Fatawu.