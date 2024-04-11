"Determination and hard work"- John Antwi reveals secret behind Dreams FC's success in the CAF Confed Cup

Dreams FC forward, John Antwi believes the 'determination and hard work' of the players, technical team and management of the club is paying off in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions are enjoying a fairytale ride in the CAF competition after reaching the semi-final of the Confederation Cup in their maiden appearance.

Dreams FC shocked former winners Stade Malien and defeated Tunisia giants Club Africain en route to reaching a historic semi-final berth. They also topped Group C of the confederation Cup.

According to the veteran attacker, the players have been working hard backed by the support of the management and fans.

"I believe it’s the determination and hard work factor. Looking at how the lads keep working hard every day with the help of the technical team led by the experienced coach Abdul Karim Zito and also how the management and everyone in the club has supported the journey so far," he told CAF Online.

"Not forgetting the support and prayers from the fans across the nation and beyond," he added.

Dreams FC will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-final of the prestigious competition.