Determination and resilience helped us beat Kotoko - Great Olympics coach

Head coach of Great Olympics Bismarck Kobby Mensah has attributed his team's victory over Asante Kotoko to determination and resilience which was exhibited by the Oly Dade Boys, particularly in the first half.

The defending champions were upset 2-0 by the Wonder Club, with two goals from Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh.

Osei scored in the eighth minute with a header from Christopher Nettey's cross, and Akesseh scored his first goal in Ghana's top flight six minutes before halftime to put Great Olympics back on track.

Kobby Mensah said he prepared his team well to face the Porcupines and succeeded with enthusiasm on the part of the players.

"Playing against Kotoko was a headache for me because they also want to win the league."

But we prepared very well for the game and I think we deserved the win because we were very dominant in all departments in the first half showing resilience and determination. And that has won the game for us," Kobby Mensah said after the game.

The win has lifted Great Olympics out of the relegation zone to the 14th position with six matches to end the season. They will face Bibiani Gold Stars in their next fixture at the Duns Park.