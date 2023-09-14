Devastating floods in Libya claim lives of elite footballers, Football Federation confirms

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) has reported the tragic loss of several elite football players in the aftermath of the destructive floods caused by Storm Daniel.

These floods resulted from the bursting of two dams, leading to widespread devastation in the port city of Derna.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has sadly acknowledged the loss of over 20,000 lives, with thousands more individuals reported as missing.

The LFF officially announced the deaths of four footballers in the region: Shaheen Al-Jamil, Monder Sadaqa, and brothers Saleh and Ayoub Sasi. Sadaqa had played for the Derna-based Premier League side Darnes, where the Sasi brothers were part of the youth team.

Al-Jamil had recently signed with Al-Tahaddi, another Premier League team located in the city of Benghazi.

In addition to these players, it is understood that another footballer, Ibrahim Al-Qaziri, also lost his life in the floods. He had previously played for several Libyan Premier League teams and was most recently associated with the second-tier Nusour Martouba.

The floods inflicted significant damage on the stadium of the Libyan Premier League side Darnes in Derna, adding to the city's woes.

Darnes is one of the two teams based in Derna, alongside Al-Afreky, another club in Libya's second-tier known as the First Division.

The stadium, a city landmark, had recently been rebuilt after being destroyed during the civil war.

In an official statement shared via social media, the LFF expressed its deep condolences for the players' loss and for all the victims of this disaster, saying, "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

The federation also announced the suspension of upcoming meetings in the coming days to allow it to focus on preparing for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Several clubs in the country have initiated humanitarian efforts to aid flood victims, including sending convoys with supplies and food to the affected area.