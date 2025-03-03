GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Diawise Taylor returns to Medeama training after three months injury layoff

Published on: 03 March 2025
Diawise Taylor has returned to Medeama full training for the first time since November 2024.

Taylor, 25, has been restricted to the treatment room since for the past three months due to an injury setback.

His last start in any competition was Medeama's 1-0 defeat at Dreams FC on November 9, 2024.

The former Karela United and Gold Stars FC attacker has returned to full-scale training in Tarkwa.

However, it's unclear if he will be fit enough for their Premier League trip to Bechem United on Sunday.

