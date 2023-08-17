GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dickson Afoakwah bids farewell to Kotoko as he leaves club

Published on: 17 August 2023
Former Asante Kotoko forward Dickson Afoakwah has expressed his sincere gratitude to the club's supporters after severing ties with the club.

Afoakwah's departure was formally announced by the team on Wednesday, and they expressed their appreciation for his contributions throughout the course of his two-year stay alongside, Mohammed Alhassan, Charles Owusu, and Samuel Boateng.

After a fruitful trial, the 25-year-old signed on with the Reds as a free agent in 2021 after making an important impact that caught the eye of the technical team. With the intention of reviving his career, his performance led to a three-year contract offer.

Afoakwah, despite the initial promise, found it difficult to maintain a slot in the starting lineup, and as a result, he eventually left the squad by mutual consent.

During the 2021/22 season, Afoakwah helped the Ghanaian powerhouses end their trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League.

He made 25 league appearances in two seasons for the Porcupine Warriors.

