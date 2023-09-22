Dickson Kyere-Duah aims to eradicate fan violence if elected as Bono Ahafo FA Chairman

Aspiring Chairman for the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Bono Ahafo Regional Football Association, Dickson Kyere-Duah, has outlined his key priorities should he be elected to lead the regional association.

In a recent interview with Citi Sports, Kyere-Duah expressed his determination to address the long-standing issue of fan violence that has plagued the region's football scene.

Kyere-Duah emphasised the need to continue the efforts made by the current administration in reducing incidents of violence during matches, saying, "This administration has worked so hard to reduce incidence of violence to the barest minimum and I will work further to ensure that they are completely eradicated from the region."

He further explained, "We are looking at the commercial aspect of the game; over the past three years, some works have been done and I will work in that direction to attract sponsorship for the Division 2 clubs."

The GFA Elections, initially scheduled for September 27, has been moved to October 5 due to court issues.