Didi Dramani and George Boateng to support boss Chris Houghton at unveiling

Black Stars assistant coaches Didi Dramani and George Boateng will be present at Chris Hughton's unveiling to offer their support to the new Ghana coach.

Hughton's appointment has received a positive response, and fans, media, and football officials are expected in large numbers at the SG Mall in Kumasi for his formal unveiling.

The former Premier League manager was appointed in February, succeeding Otto Addo, with whom he worked for a year with the Black Stars. Hughton served as technical advisor and has a strong interest in the team.

Hughton's first match will be against Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hughton attended the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace on Sunday and was greeted warmly, indicating that his unveiling will be a success.

Hughton, a former Northern Ireland international, has Ghanaian roots through his father and is excited to lead the four-time African champions.

He understands that it will be a difficult job with a lot of pressure, but he is prepared for it and has the full support of Ghanaians to return the Black Stars to the top of continental football.