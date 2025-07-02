GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Didi Dramani backs Kamaldeen Sulemana to flourish at Atalanta

Published on: 02 July 2025
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Chelsea FC at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newly appointed Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has backed Kamaldeen Sulemana to succeed at Atalanta. 

The Ghana international will join the Italian side from English Championship side, Southampton.

Sulemana is expected to sign a four-year deal worth 17.5 million euros plus 4 million add-ons.

Didi Dramani, who worked with the 23-year-old at FC Nordsjaelland before moving to Stade Rennais, beleives Sueleman what it takes to flourish in Serie A.

"He will be better in that one (Serie A). I think he will excel, he told JoySports.

"Speed is a huge component when it comes to talents.

"When you go for a player who can run but cannot pass the ball.

"You take him and give him the ball. With time, he will run with it and learn how to pass the ball," Didi Dramani added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana will reunite with his former Southampton manager, Ivan JuriÄ‡.

The promising attacker joined Southampton in January 2023 for a club-record fee and made 26 appearances in the just-ended Premier League season, scoring once.

