Didi Dramani begins Hearts of Oak era with first training session

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has officially commenced his tenure as head coach of Hearts of Oak, overseeing his first training session at the club’s Pobiman training grounds.

The two-time Ghana Premier League-winning coach was appointed following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, during which the Phobians finished fourth on the league table.

Dramani, who previously won the league with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, arrives with a wealth of experience, including a stint as assistant coach of Ghana’s senior national team.

His appointment is seen as a key move by the Hearts hierarchy to reposition the club as a title contender next season.

In a video shared on the club’s official X account (formerly Twitter), Dramani was seen interacting with striker Hamza Issah and other players as he led his first session in charge.

Rise and Shine, Phobians! A new chapter begins. Fresh tactics, Fierce ambition, One goal – Glory. — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 24, 2025

His debut assignment will be a high-stakes clash against Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup on July 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium—a fixture that Hearts have failed to win in their last four encounters.

Meanwhile, former head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who managed the team for a season and a half, has now been reassigned as an advisor to the board.