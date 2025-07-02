Didi Dramani believes Kamaldeen Sulemana's speed will help him breakthrough in Serie A

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has endorsed Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer to Atalanta, believing the winger's speed will be a key factor in his success in the Serie A.

Dramani, who coached Sulemana at the Right to Dream Academy and later at Nordjaelland in Denmark, is confident the player will excel in Italy.

Sulemana has played in some of Europe's top leagues, including France's Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes and the English Premier League with Southampton. He is expected to complete his transfer to Atalanta after passing the first set of his medical tests.

Dramani highlighted Sulemana's pace as a significant advantage, stating that speed is a huge component of talent.

"When you go for a player who can run but cannot pass the ball. You take him and give him the ball. With time, he will run with it and learn how to pass the ball." Dramani believes Sulemana will thrive in the Serie A, leveraging his speed to make an impact.