Didi Dramani expresses gratitude for opportunity to serve as Black Stars assistant coach

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has expressed his pride and honour at his reappointment as assistant coach for Ghana's Black Stars.

The decision was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association )GFA) with the announcement of Chris Hughton as the new head coach.

Dramani said that serving as an assistant coach is a way for him to give back to his nation and he is grateful for the opportunity to use his knowledge and skills to help the team.

"It is service to nation building just as the president has always attributed that we should not act as observers but add to the development of the country and if I have the knowledge in football, why won’t I also contribute to the development and progress of football," Dramani told Oyerepa FM in an interview.

In the official statement from the GFA on Sunday night, they said George Boateng has also been maintained as an assistant coach.

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

“The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course,” the Ghana FA statement said.

Dramani previously served as assistant coach under Otto Addo during his 10-month tenure as head coach of the Black Stars.