Didi Dramani hails Kwesi Appiah's inclusion in Asante kotoko IMC

Former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has praised the appointment of Kwesi Appiah to the Interim Management Committee (IMC), highlighting that Appiah's extensive experience will greatly benefit the club.

Appiah is one of the four members of the IMC, which was established by club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the conclusion of the previous board's tenure led by Dr Kwame Kyei.

Dramani expressed his confidence in the IMC's potential for success and emphasized the positive impact that Kwesi Appiah's involvement could bring to the club. He shared his sentiments during an interview with Kumasi-based FOX FM.

Dramani stated, "I believe that this IMC too will be successful. Someone like Kwesi Appiah, I have so much respect for and I believe that he will help Kotoko with his experience."

He further drew parallels to his own experience as part of a previous IMC during his second year as the Kotoko coach, highlighting the benefits of having a focused and collaborative leadership structure. Dramani noted that an IMC provides a clear sense of responsibility and belongingness to the club, minimizing distractions due to its lean composition.

Reflecting on his time in a similar role, Dramani said, "The three of us gave our all to make sure the club succeeds. The IMC means you have full responsibility, you have some sort of full belongingness of the club."

He expressed his optimism for the current IMC's potential impact on the club's fortunes and its broader implications for the city of Kumasi and the nation. Dramani concluded, "If Kotoko do well, then all things too move on well in Kumasi and politically wise, things go on well in Ghana. I believe that this IMC too will be successful."

In addition to Kwesi Appiah, the IMC comprises Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who serves as the administrative manager.