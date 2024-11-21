Didi Dramani kicks against calls for Otto Addo's dismissal despite Black Stars AFCON qualifier collapse

Black Galaxies head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has kicked against calls to dismiss Otto Addo despite failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Under the guidance of the 47-year-old trainer, the Black Stars failed to win a game in the qualifiers. The team finished bottom in Group F with three points.

Following the team's failure to qualify, calls have intensified for the dismissal of Otto Addo and his technical team.

However, Dramani believes that sacking the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach is not the solution, emphasizing the need for patience and a strategic approach to rebuilding the team.

“Sacking coaches is never the best solution, even though it’s a common practice in football,” the former Black Stars assistant coach stated in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

“Sometimes, coaches are sacrificed to shield the image of the team, but often, it’s the players who didn’t meet expectations, and that’s not the coach’s fault.” He stressed the importance of focusing on long-term development rather than quick fixes.

“Results matter, but sometimes progress is not immediately visible. Bringing in a new coach isn’t the solution. We need to be deliberate and consistent in our direction. Even if you lose matches but see signs of progress, patience is essential.

"Rebuilding is a progressive approach where you win some, lose some, and draw some,” Dramani explained.

He also warned against making hasty decisions that could derail the team’s growth.

“If we keep sacking coaches without focusing on a clear direction, we will lose our way. It’s about trusting the process and addressing challenges head-on rather than making reactionary changes.”

Meanwhile, the future of Otto Addo will be decided on Wednesday, November 27 following the team's failure to qualify.