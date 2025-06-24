Didi Dramani's appointment will not guarantee Hearts of Oak success - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, says the appointment of Didi Dramani doesn't guarantee the club's success.

The former Black Stars assistant coach has been named as the new trainer for the Phobian Club on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Didi Dramani, who won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Asante Kotoko, is expected to change the fortunes of the club, having ended the 2024/25 football season without a trophy.

However, Polo beleives the appointment of the former Right to Dream Academy coach will not guarantee success until the right things are done.

"Didi Dramani's appointment doesn't guarantee success. What is he coming to do?" he questioned during an interview with Sporty FM.

"Aboubakar Ouattara came in and almost took the club to relegation, and in the second season, he didn't win anything for the club.

"Now Didi Dramani is coming, but that doesn't guarantee success until the right thing is done," he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have confirmed that Aboubakar Ouattara has been reassigned as the Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of the club.