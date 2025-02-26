Didier Drogba defends Mourinho over racism allegations from Galatasaray

Didier Drogba has defended Fernebache manager Jose Mourinho following accusations of racism from Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea striker rejected claims that his former manager made discriminatory remarks during Fenerbahce’s recent clash with the Turkish giants.

Mourinho came under fire after commenting that the Galatasaray bench was "jumping like monkeys" during the heated 0-0 draw.

Galatasaray responded by announcing their intention to "initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho" and vowed to take their case to UEFA and FIFA.

Fenerbahce hit back, dismissing the accusations as "pathetic slander," and now Drogba has come to Mourinho’s defence.

Writing on X, the former Chelsea striker said: "Dear @GalatasaraySK ... you know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!

"We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

"I’ve seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for xx years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent) is there to prove it."

Drogba, who won two Premier League titles under Mourinho at Chelsea, ended his statement with: "How can my â€˜Dad’ be a racist ... come on guys."