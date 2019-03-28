Diego Simeone blocks Thomas Partey’s exit from Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone is reported to have slammed the door on any potential summer exit by Thomas Partey, after declaring the Ghana midfielder as ‘non-transferable’.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the Rojiblanco set-up since returning from a loan spell at Almeria in 2015.

But rumours continue to swirl over his future at the club following reports that English side Manchester City and Italian giants Inter Milan have made him their number one summer target.

However, according to Spanish portal AS, Simeone has shattered the dreams of the aforementioned clubs after stating that the midfield enforcer is essential to his plans for the future.

Partey is expected to keep his place in the side when Simeone's side return to La Liga action with a clash against high-flying Deportivo Alaves at home on Saturday.

He has made 24 appearances in La Liga, and scoring twice.