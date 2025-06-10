Diego Simeone includes Ghanaian teen Taufik Seidou in Atletico Madrid squad for FIFA Club World Cup

Fast-rising Ghanaian teen, Taufik Seidou, has been included in Atletico Madrid's squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be held in the United States of America.

The 17-year-old impressed first team coach Diego Simeone, earning him a place in the 30-man squad for the month-long competition.

Seidou, born in Ghana, moved to Spain at an early age before joining the Academy of Atletico Madrid, where he has since been developing his skills.

His outstanding performances also earned him a spot in Spain's U17 team and has already captain the side at youth international games.

His inclusion to Atletico's squad for the tournament reveals Simeone's plans for the teenager, who is expected to be promoted to the first team next season.

Meanwhile, veterans Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak and Alexander Sorloth have all been named in the squad for the tournament.

Atletico Madrid have been drawn in Group B alongside European champions Paris Saint-Germain, American club Seattle Sounders and Brazil's Botafogo.

The Spanish giants will begin their competition on Sunday, June 15, with a game against PSG.

Below is the full squad:

By Lukman Abdul Mumin