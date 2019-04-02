Dimano Brest star Joel Fameyeh scores on opening weekend in Belarus

Ghana youth striker Joel Fameyeh climbed off the bench to score on the opening weekend of the Belarussian top-flight as Dinamo Brest's 2-1 win at Torpedo BelAZ.

The 21-year-old was a 33rd minute substitute for Oleksandr Noyok who picked up an injury.

Fameyeh doubled Brest's lead in the 88th minute after Pavel Nekhajchik had given them the lead on 63 minutes.

Last season, the former Asokwa Deportivo player scored seven goals in 24 appearances.

Fameyeh is playing in his fourth season with Dinamo Brest.