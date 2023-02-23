Director of Becky’s Orphanage Home mourns loss of Christian Atsu, their ‘pillar of support’

Former Black Stars player Christian Atsu, who had been a supporter of Becky’s Orphanage Home since 2016, has passed away, leaving the director of the orphanage, Seth Asiedu, heartbroken.

Atsu had been a "pillar of support" for the orphans, lifting their spirits and providing assistance in various ways.

One of Atsu's notable contributions was the construction of a community school in Senya-Beraku, where underprivileged children could receive quality education.

The project aimed to support children from impoverished backgrounds who would have otherwise struggled to afford an education. Tragically, just as the school was nearing completion, Atsu died in an earthquake in Turkey a few weeks ago.

Seth Asiedu shared that he had spoken with Atsu just two days before the disaster to update him on the progress of the school building. Atsu had promised to send funds to ensure its completion, with the aim of commissioning the school in June 2023. However, fate had other plans, leaving the orphanage without their "extraordinary" supporter.

Despite receiving support from other sources, Asiedu believes that Atsu's loss is a huge blow to the orphanage and has left them feeling hopeless.

“Life without him now is very very serious and worrisome because a pillar of support is gone and we rely solely on him although there are other people who come in to support but his [support] is extraordinary and we feel proud of him so losing someone like that is a big blow to us,” he told TV3

Atsu had taken the orphans on trips and excursions, and his dream was to see them have all their basic needs met and their fundamental human rights fulfilled. The children, who had developed a deep love for their "father in disguise," were devastated upon hearing the news of his passing.

“On hearing about the news of his [Atsu’s] death, it wasn’t easy conveying it to the children but I tried. And that day, it was like a funeral in the home [Orphanage],” said Monica Wiredua, the manageress of the Becky’s Orphanage home.

To honour Atsu's memory and continue his legacy, some fans of his former club, Newcastle United, have pledged to raise funds to complete the construction of the school building in Senya-Beraku, Ghana.