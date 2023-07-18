Director of Operations for Bechem United Francis Addae reveals club’s target for next season

Director of Operations for Bechem United, Francis Addae has disclosed their aim for the 2023/24 Premier League season is to win the title.

The Hunters ended last season in third place on the league standings, six points adrift champions Medeama and a point behind second placed Aduana Stars. It was their second consecutive third place finish under experienced tactician, Kassim Mingle who parted ways with the club at the end of the season.

“Last year our target was to win the FA Cup and finish in the Top 4. We couldn’t win the FA Cup but we felt we could win the league title but it didn’t go our way. But all the same I am sure when the club president comes, our target will be the ultimate (win the league). He hasn’t said that but by all means when he meets us that’s what he will say. So, there is a great responsibility on me,” Addae told Kumasi-based Kessben TV.

Former Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah has been named as Mingle’s replacement ahead of next season.

By Suleman Asante